UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.5 degree centigrade and -04.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

However, Dalbandin and Nukundi received rain.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Dalbandin Ziarat

Recent Stories

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Jo ..

24 seconds ago

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

25 seconds ago

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of ..

27 seconds ago

CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

32 seconds ago

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider pays tribute to ..

3 minutes ago

Popyrin crushes Cilic's Singapore title hopes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.