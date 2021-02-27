Cold, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:01 PM
The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.5 degree centigrade and -04.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.
However, Dalbandin and Nukundi received rain.