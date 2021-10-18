Dry weather forecast for parts of KP

Regional Met Office Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Met Office Monday forecast dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Lower and Upper, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains at isolated places in Chitral, Dir Lower and Upper, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan and Mohmand districts for next 48 hours.