Dry Weather With Gusty Winds Forecast

Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast dry weather with gusty winds likely to persist in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast dry weather with gusty winds likely to persist in Capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of heat wave. Dust raising/gusty winds are likely during the period. Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Lasbella 43, Pasni, Mithi, Chhor, Dadu 42, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad 41.

