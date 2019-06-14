Heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15: Met Office

According to Met Office, this heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15 for two days further.Met office has already issued heat wave alert in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Karachi was in severe heat on Friday too.According to Met Office, this heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15 for two days further.Met office has already issued heat wave alert in Karachi.Weather will remain hot and dry till June 15 in Karachi while temperature will decrease from June 16.

Temperature will go 39 to 41 degree centigrade's in the day timings during heat wave.Sea winds will remain suspended while hot and dry winds are expected from north and North West areas.Citizens of Karachi have been directed not to come outside unnecessarily during day timings, should use cold drinks and if they come outside then they should cover their heads with wet cloth.