UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat Wave In Karachi Will Persist Till June 15: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

Heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15: Met Office

According to Met Office, this heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15 for two days further.Met office has already issued heat wave alert in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Karachi was in severe heat on Friday too.According to Met Office, this heat wave in Karachi will persist till June 15 for two days further.Met office has already issued heat wave alert in Karachi.Weather will remain hot and dry till June 15 in Karachi while temperature will decrease from June 16.

Temperature will go 39 to 41 degree centigrade's in the day timings during heat wave.Sea winds will remain suspended while hot and dry winds are expected from north and North West areas.Citizens of Karachi have been directed not to come outside unnecessarily during day timings, should use cold drinks and if they come outside then they should cover their heads with wet cloth.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Heat Wave Alert June From

Recent Stories

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Accuses West of Supporting Instigators of ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy Ag ..

3 minutes ago

KP Provincial Assembly Budget session calls for Tu ..

3 minutes ago

Oil rises again on tension fuelled by tanker attac ..

3 minutes ago

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.