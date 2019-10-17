UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Downpour Starts Winter In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Heavy downpour starts winter in Hazara division

Torrential rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorm Thursday started the winter season in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Torrential rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorm Thursday started the winter season in Hazara division.

Heavy rain started the late evening across Hazara division coupled with a thunderstorm that dropped the temperatures significantly.

Owing to a thunderstorm in Haripur, Rescue 1122 issued alert for the people to stay away from billboards, electricity poles, overhead electricity cables, and trees to avoid any loss and call 1122 in case of any emergency.

In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorm struck people at homes and buildings.

The metrology department has also forecasted light snowfall in upper parts including Babusar Top and Naran during a couple of days.

After the change of weather in the Hazara division particularly in Abbottabad, Manshera and some upper parts people were happy over the rain which also ended the seasonal diseases and was also enjoying the winter delicacies including soap, chappal kabab, fish, and others.

According to the metrology, heavy rains may trigger landslides in districts Hazara during the next 4-5 days. Farmers are particularly advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Abbottabad Alert Mansehra Haripur Kohistan May Rescue 1122 From Top Rains

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

11 minutes ago

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

1 hour ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

University of Sindh to conduct college side Master ..

5 minutes ago

Girl killed after molestation in Mithi

5 minutes ago

About 40% of Japan's Bullet Train Depots at Risk o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.