Heavy downpour starts winter in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Torrential rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorm Thursday started the winter season in Hazara division.

Heavy rain started the late evening across Hazara division coupled with a thunderstorm that dropped the temperatures significantly.

Owing to a thunderstorm in Haripur, Rescue 1122 issued alert for the people to stay away from billboards, electricity poles, overhead electricity cables, and trees to avoid any loss and call 1122 in case of any emergency.

In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorm struck people at homes and buildings.

The metrology department has also forecasted light snowfall in upper parts including Babusar Top and Naran during a couple of days.

After the change of weather in the Hazara division particularly in Abbottabad, Manshera and some upper parts people were happy over the rain which also ended the seasonal diseases and was also enjoying the winter delicacies including soap, chappal kabab, fish, and others.

According to the metrology, heavy rains may trigger landslides in districts Hazara during the next 4-5 days. Farmers are particularly advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.