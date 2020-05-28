Hot, dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh, including Sukkur during next 24 hour.

According to local Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh, while very hot in Jaccababad.

On Friday, hot and dry weather is expected in all mentioned districts, MET office said.