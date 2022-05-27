UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.5 degrees centigrade and 8.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

3 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken to deal with monsoon rains

5 seconds ago
 US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bior ..

US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bioresearch to UN - Russian Defens ..

1 minute ago
 Four-day training workshop on ICU management concl ..

Four-day training workshop on ICU management concluded

1 minute ago
 Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

1 minute ago
 WHO Speaks Out Against Imposing Travel Ban Due to ..

WHO Speaks Out Against Imposing Travel Ban Due to Monkeypox Outbreak

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.