Hot Weather Witnesses In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Hot weather witnesses in Sukkur

A hot weather was witnessed in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other parts of the northern Sindh on Saturday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A hot weather was witnessed in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other parts of the northern Sindh on Saturday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Saturday's maximum temperature was recorded in Sukkur with mercury 44�C while in Khairpur 43 and Shikarpur, 43.7�C.

