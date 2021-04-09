UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Humid Weather On Saturday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid weather on Saturday

Local meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Local meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 23 to 25 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

