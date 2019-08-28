Karachi registers fresh spell of rain Wednesday afternoon

As per weather forecast Karachi on Wednesday afternoon registered a fresh spell of rain which was brief and of mild intensity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :As per weather forecast Karachi on Wednesday afternoon registered a fresh spell of rain which was brief and of mild intensity.

The first half of the day in the metropolis was otherwise sunny and hot yet devoid of the usual breeze causing certain suffocation hinting that showers may be on their way.

In view of heavy rains that lashed Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin and Mirpurkas Tuesday the Karachiites were expecting the same for their abode.

"We are scared of urban flooding that has already severely disrupted our lives," said Mohammad Mushtaq running his food stall in Saddar area.

He definitely echoed many who were equally concerned as nothing much was seen on the ground that might be consideredas a sort of preparedness for any possible emergency situation.