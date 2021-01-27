Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Thursday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 08 to 10 and 25 to 27 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while hazy or mist morning across Sindh during the next 24 hours.