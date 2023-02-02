Light rain, snowfall likely at isolated places in KP, GB, Kashmir

Light rain with light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Light rain with light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said (PMD).

While light rain or drizzle is likely in Potohar region.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while cloudy in upper parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are likely to occur over south Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

While very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

However, light rain with light snowfall was recorded in Bagrote and Skardu.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -12 C, Kalam -09, Astore, Parachinar -07, Gupis, Skardu-06 and Bagrote -05 C.