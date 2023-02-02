UrduPoint.com

Light Rain, Snowfall Likely At Isolated Places In KP, GB, Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Light rain, snowfall likely at isolated places in KP, GB, Kashmir

Light rain with light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Light rain with light snowfall is expected at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said (PMD).

While light rain or drizzle is likely in Potohar region.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while cloudy in upper parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are likely to occur over south Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

While very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

However, light rain with light snowfall was recorded in Bagrote and Skardu.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -12 C, Kalam -09, Astore, Parachinar -07, Gupis, Skardu-06 and Bagrote -05 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Skardu

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

10 minutes ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

25 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

35 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

13 minutes ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

13 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.