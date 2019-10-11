Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during next 24 hours.

According to Met Office rain/thunderstorm is expected in few districts of northwestern Balochistan on Saturday.

According to Synoptic Situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas during the past 24 hours. Rain, two mm was recorded in Khuzdar.