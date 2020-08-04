UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Scattered Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:22 PM

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 23, Charat 18, Takht Bai 12, Balakot 09, Dir 07, Saidu Sharif 05, Parachinar 04, Kakul 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 17, Sialkot 12, Mandi Bahawaldin 09, Gujrat 08, Jhelum 07, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Chakwal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01).

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 47C, Turbat and Shaheed Benazir Abad 44C. Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Parachinar Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Dir Muzaffarabad Balakot From Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

55 minutes ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

55 minutes ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

56 minutes ago

3 killed in Waziristan firing incident

4 minutes ago

SEC issues decision forming SDHR Higher Committee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.