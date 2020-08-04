Mainly hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 23, Charat 18, Takht Bai 12, Balakot 09, Dir 07, Saidu Sharif 05, Parachinar 04, Kakul 01, Punjab: Gujranwala 17, Sialkot 12, Mandi Bahawaldin 09, Gujrat 08, Jhelum 07, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Chakwal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01).

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 47C, Turbat and Shaheed Benazir Abad 44C. Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.