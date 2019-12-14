UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Weather Forecast For Karachi On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:02 PM

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with cool/cold night and hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail in lower Sindh while misty/foggy morning in central and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.

