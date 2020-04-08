UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast

Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:55 PM

The local Met office Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 30C degree centigrade and 17C respectively during last 24 hours. The humidity was recorded 77 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:53 am and set at 18:39 pm tomorrow.

