UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast In Karachi On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 30 to 32 and 22 to 24, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

11 wind project of 660 MW likely to start generati ..

18 seconds ago

PM relief package widely hailed in KP

19 seconds ago

Iran president warns of tough new measures against ..

21 seconds ago

Pb govt plans to introduce modern irrigation syste ..

22 seconds ago

Asia equities rally as US agrees blockbuster stimu ..

24 seconds ago

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child du ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.