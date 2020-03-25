Partly cloudy weather forecast in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy and cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 30 to 32 and 22 to 24, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh, in the next 24 hours.