Partly cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast partly cloudy or windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or early morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.