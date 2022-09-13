UrduPoint.com

PMD Indicates Chances Of Rain In Various Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 08:08 PM

PMD indicates chances of rain in various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Moist currents were penetrating southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in lower Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 61mm, Korangi 36, Quaidabad 29, Saadi Town 28, DHA 24, University Road 21, Orangi 20, Jinnah Terminal 12, MOS 11, Masroor Base, Faisal Base 09, Keamari 07, North Karachi 05, Gulshan Hadeed 04 and Naziamabad 02), Badin 03, Balochistan: Zhob 11, Bar Khan 06, Sibbi 04, Lasbela 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar and Kalam 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 42 C, Sibbi 41 and Nokkundi 40 C.

