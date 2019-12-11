UrduPoint.com
Rain, Snowfall Forecast For Pindi Division, Likely To Disrupt Cricket Match

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Rain, snowfall is expected at a number of places in Rawalpindi division during the next 72 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Rain, snowfall is expected at a number of places in Rawalpindi division during the next 72 hours.

Met Office predicted on Wednesday that Rain-thunderstorm was expected in twin cities on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning.

"Due to rainy spell the test match being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka can be disrupted for most of the day on Thursday while partial disruption is also likely on Friday and Saturday," Met office reported.

A strong westerly wave was located over Iran and its adjoining areas and likely to grip most parts of the country on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Focal person District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza told APP that rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems.

Director Live Stock Department Dr Sana Urooj advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threat.

She said the prevailing weather condition was suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and in order to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals was very essential.

Sana advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and avoid giving them cold water.

She also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar (gur) to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.

