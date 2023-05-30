UrduPoint.com

Rain With Thunderstorms Predicts For Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Rain with thunderstorms predicts for Sukkur

The local Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain with thunderstorms in most parts Sukkur division during the next 12 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain with thunderstorms in most parts Sukkur division during the next 12 hours.

Rain with thunderstorms is predicted for Sukkur, Khairpur, and their surrounding areas, however, the other areas will get dry weather.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Sukkur 36-37 degrees Centigrade, Khairpur 37-38 and Ghotki 35-37degrees Centigrade.

