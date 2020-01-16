UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Putin's Proposal To Prioritize Russian Constitution Over Int'l Law Not Unique

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:43 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Putin's Proposal to Prioritize Russian Constitution Over Int'l Law Not Unique

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin's proposed amendment to the constitution to make Russian law a priority over international law was not unique and that many Western countries' consititutions were set up in this manner

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin's proposed amendment to the constitution to make Russian law a priority over international law was not unique and that many Western countries' consititutions were set up in this manner.

On Wednesday, Putin proposed adding a measure to the Russian constitution that would prevent international law from being prioritized completely over Russian law. Currently, Article 15, Clause 4 of Russia's constitution defines the supremacy of international law.

"Russia's constitution is our priority. This is not something unique to Russia. We see the same thing in Western countries, for example Germany and the UK. In the United States it is written in black and white that international law is secondary," Lavrov said at a meeting with students in Uzbekistan when asked whether such a measure would lead to Moscow ignoring international agreements or courts.

Related Topics

UK Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Same Lead Uzbekistan United States From

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

10 minutes ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

14 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank to sell Takaful to Siraj Holding

29 minutes ago

Fiji keen to work with UAE to create global model ..

29 minutes ago

Sonam Kapoor slams Uber after 'scariest experience ..

4 minutes ago

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.