TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin's proposed amendment to the constitution to make Russian law a priority over international law was not unique and that many Western countries' consititutions were set up in this manner.

On Wednesday, Putin proposed adding a measure to the Russian constitution that would prevent international law from being prioritized completely over Russian law. Currently, Article 15, Clause 4 of Russia's constitution defines the supremacy of international law.

"Russia's constitution is our priority. This is not something unique to Russia. We see the same thing in Western countries, for example Germany and the UK. In the United States it is written in black and white that international law is secondary," Lavrov said at a meeting with students in Uzbekistan when asked whether such a measure would lead to Moscow ignoring international agreements or courts.