13 people die in dam failure at Siberian gold mine: ministry

Thirteen people were killed as a result of a dam failure at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk early Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry said

"As of now, there's information about 13 dead," the ministry said in a statement. Investigators said separately 14 workers were hospitalised.