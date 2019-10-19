UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 People Die In Dam Failure At Siberian Gold Mine: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

13 people die in dam failure at Siberian gold mine: ministry

Thirteen people were killed as a result of a dam failure at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk early Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Thirteen people were killed as a result of a dam failure at a gold mine in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk early Saturday, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"As of now, there's information about 13 dead," the ministry said in a statement. Investigators said separately 14 workers were hospitalised.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Dam Krasnoyarsk Gold

Recent Stories

Germany announced as &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; f ..

54 seconds ago

Ex-Speaker of Ivorian Parliament Announces Decisio ..

1 minute ago

Five killed over property dispute in Mardan

1 minute ago

People continue to suffer as lockdown in IOK enter ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauds his team for turn ..

1 minute ago

Russian Gov't Endorses Agreement With Kyrgyzstan o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.