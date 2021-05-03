16 Soldiers Killed, One Missing In Niger Ambush: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:20 PM
Sixteen Niger soldiers have been killed and another is missing after an ambush against a patrol in the Tahoua region near the Mali border, local officials said Sunday
Niamey (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Sixteen Niger soldiers have been killed and another is missing after an ambush against a patrol in the Tahoua region near the Mali border, local officials said Sunday.
During the attack by "bandits" on Saturday the toll was "16 dead, six injured and one missing," Tahoua department secretary general Ibrahim Miko said on public television.