21 inmates dead in separate Ecuador prison clashes

Guayaquil, Ecuador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Three days of bloody clashes between inmates in Ecuador have left 21 dead and 66 people, including five police officers, injured in the latest bout of gang violence in the country's notoriously brutal prisons, officials said Thursday.

At least five inmates died and 23 people were wounded in fresh fighting on Wednesday, the country's prison authority said.

The injured included five police members.

This came after clashes on Monday and Tuesday left 16 dead and 43 injured at another Ecuadoran prison in the city of Latacunga in central Ecuador, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of the port city of Guayaquil.

Some 900 police and soldiers were deployed to put down the revolt in Guayaquil, the SNAI prison authority said on Twitter, while the interior ministry said order had been "reclaimed."