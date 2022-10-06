UrduPoint.com

21 Inmates Dead In Separate Ecuador Prison Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

21 inmates dead in separate Ecuador prison clashes

Three days of bloody clashes between inmates in Ecuador have left 21 dead and 66 people, including five police officers, injured in the latest bout of gang violence in the country's notoriously brutal prisons, officials said Thursday

Guayaquil, Ecuador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Three days of bloody clashes between inmates in Ecuador have left 21 dead and 66 people, including five police officers, injured in the latest bout of gang violence in the country's notoriously brutal prisons, officials said Thursday.

At least five inmates died and 23 people were wounded in fresh fighting on Wednesday, the country's prison authority said.

The injured included five police members.

This came after clashes on Monday and Tuesday left 16 dead and 43 injured at another Ecuadoran prison in the city of Latacunga in central Ecuador, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of the port city of Guayaquil.

Some 900 police and soldiers were deployed to put down the revolt in Guayaquil, the SNAI prison authority said on Twitter, while the interior ministry said order had been "reclaimed."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Interior Ministry Twitter Died Latacunga Guayaquil Ecuador Sana Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Norway Maxed Out Gas Production Capacity to Stabil ..

Norway Maxed Out Gas Production Capacity to Stabilize EU Market - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission to Conven ..

Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission to Convene From October 30 to November ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

Tennis: Astana ATP results - collated

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic marches on in Astana with crushing victor ..

Djokovic marches on in Astana with crushing victory

2 minutes ago
 Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within ..

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within week

10 minutes ago
 SGC company shows interest in developing AMI meter ..

SGC company shows interest in developing AMI metering for DISCOs in Pak

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.