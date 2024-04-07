5.3-magnitude Quake Hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea -- Uake-
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea at 07:25:03 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.34 degrees south latitude and 149.27 degrees east longitude.
