5.3-magnitude quake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea -- uake

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea at 07:25:03 GMT on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.34 degrees south latitude and 149.27 degrees east longitude.