93 Arrested At LA University Pro-Palestinian Protest For Trespassing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ninety-three people were arrested Wednesday at the University of Southern California's Los Angeles campus for trespassing, police said, after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across US campuses this week.

"93 arrests" were made for trespassing, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on social media platform X. "No reports of any injuries. Patrols will remain in the area through tomorrow."

USC said on X at around midnight that the protest had ended and the campus would remain "closed until further notice."

"Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification," the university said.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration at USC was among the latest to involve a confrontation between law enforcement and students angry at the mounting death toll in Israel's war against Hamas.

The protests began at Columbia University in New York, where dozens of arrests were made last week after university authorities called in police to quell an occupation that some Jewish students said was threatening and anti-Semitic.

Demonstrators, including a number of Jewish students, have disavowed instances of anti-Semitism.

LAPD officers went to the USC campus on Wednesday afternoon, Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters.

Muniz said police "assisted the university in effecting trespass arrests" when protesters refused to leave.

