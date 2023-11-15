Open Menu

A Texas School Where Students Bring Their Babies Along

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

A Texas school where students bring their babies along

Brownsville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Seventeen-year-old Yarezi Alvarado wakes up early to get her backpack ready for school -- but she also has to prepare bottles for her one-year-old daughter, Kamila, who rides on the school bus with her.

"When I wake up I have to get her Pampers ready, her wipes, her milk... And mostly clothes. Because, I mean, she gets dirty," said the Brownsville, Texas teen.

The bus has safety seats for infants, who ride with their young mothers to Lincoln Park High School in a low-income Hispanic neighborhood just miles from the border with Mexico.

The school takes girls and women aged 14-22 who are pregnant or have recently given birth. While they attend classes, a childcare center in the same school watches the little ones. Mothers can go there to nurse their babies whenever necessary.

Knowing her daughter is nearby and is being well cared for makes a huge difference, Alvarado said.

Related Topics

Lincoln Young Same Brownsville Mexico Border Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

2 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

11 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

11 hours ago
PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

11 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

11 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

11 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

11 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

11 hours ago

More Stories From World