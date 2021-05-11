About 27.7% of EU Population Received at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - EC

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) In the European Union, 27.7% of the population have been injected with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant announced on Monday.

"Today's figures on vaccine deliveries, vaccinations and percentage of the EU population who had at least a shot: 208.

6 million doses delivered, 172.5 million vaccinations, 27.7% of the EU population received at least one dose," Spinant posted on Twitter.

The EU has so far approved for use Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. On Saturday, the European Commission signed a record contract with BioNTech and Pfizer for another 1.8 billion doses.