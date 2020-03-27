UrduPoint.com
About 80 Percent Of Ecuador's Industries Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Measures - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Nearly 80 percent of Ecuador's industrial activity has been suspended due to coronavirus mitigation measures decreed by the government, Head of the National Federation of Industrial Chambers Pablo Zambrano told Sputnik.

Tourism, manufacture and retail are the hardest hit sectors of the economy in the South American nation.

The National Federation of Industrial Chambers counts some 2,000 Ecuadorian businesses among its members, making up over 50 percent of the country's GDP.

As of Thursday, Ecuador's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,403 cases of coronavirus with 34 deaths.

