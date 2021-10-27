UrduPoint.com

African Union Suspends Sudan's Participation In Organization's Activities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:33 PM

African Union Suspends Sudan's Participation in Organization's Activities

The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan's participation in the activities until the country's civilian transitional government is restored

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The African Union (AU) has suspended Sudan's participation in the activities until the country's civilian transitional government is restored.

In a statement, the AU said that its Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan's participation in all activities of the organization.

Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.

