Open Menu

Air France-KLM Post Record Profits, Revenue Despite Tough End To 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Air France-KLM post record profits, revenue despite tough end to 2023

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Air France-KLM announced Thursday a record net profit of 934 million Euros ($1.01 billion) for 2023, despite a tough end to the year marked by operational difficulties and the war in the middle East.

The Franco-Dutch airline group also reported record revenue of 30 billion euros, while adding that it had returned to positive equity for the first time since 2019.

Its profit result was a little below analysts' expectations of more than a billion euros, according to forecasts compiled by Factset and Bloomberg.

The results, however, contrast with the nightmare of the pandemic years, which saw the group lose a cumulative 10.4 billion euros in 2020 and 2021, forcing it to carry out two recapitalisations and request help from the French and Dutch governments.

In a statement, the group also announced a solid operating margin of 5.

7 percent for 2023, up 1.2 points on the previous year, which had seen it return to profit.

"In 2023, we delivered on our commitment to strong operational and financial performance," group CEO Benjamin Smith said in the results statement.

The record results were achieved despite passenger numbers not yet returning to pre-Covid levels.

Air France, KLM and subsidiary Transavia transported a total of 93.6 million passengers last year, up 10.3 million on 2022 but still 10.4 million fewer than in 2019.

At the same time, Air France-KLM continued to deleverage, with its net debt falling from 6.33 billion euros at the end of 2022 to 5.04 billion at the end of 2023.

The group also saw its net debt-to-gross operating margin (EBITDA) ratio improve to 1.2 times, down from 1.8 times the previous year, which should make refinancing easier.

Related Topics

France Same Middle East 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

14 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

14 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

14 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

14 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

14 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

14 hours ago

More Stories From World