UrduPoint.com

Alaska Braces For Flooding, High Winds As Typhoon Storm Approaches - US Weather Service

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Alaska Braces for Flooding, High Winds as Typhoon Storm Approaches - US Weather Service

Coastal communities in the US state of Alaska are bracing for major flooding and high winds as the remnants of a typhoon approach, bringing wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour and potentially the worst flooding in nearly 50 years, the National Weather Service (NWS) Fairbanks said in a notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Coastal communities in the US state of Alaska are bracing for major flooding and high winds as the remnants of a typhoon approach, bringing wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour and potentially the worst flooding in nearly 50 years, the National Weather Service (NWS) Fairbanks said in a notice.

"The strongest storm in over a decade is moving into the Bering Sea. Impacts may exceed the 2011 Bering Sea Superstorm, and some locations may experience their worst coastal flooding in nearly 50 years," NWS Fairbanks said late Thursday.

Water levels along the Bering Strait coast are expected to rise between 3-8 feet above normal high tide levels, and rise between 12-18 feet from the towns of Elim to Koyuk, according to the notice. Peak water levels will persist for 10-14 hours before water recedes, the notice also said.

Persistent winds between 40-60 miles per hour are expected, with gusts as high as 90 miles per hour in some places, NWS Fairbanks said in a separate notice. Winds will peak Saturday, but begin Friday, the notice said.

Loose objects may be blown away, structures damaged and power lines knocked down, the notice added.

NWS Fairbanks on Friday posted buoy station footage from off the Aleutian Islands showing 41 foot waves. Adak Island at the chain's southwest end has recorded multiple gusts of 75 miles per hour so far, NWS Fairbanks also said.

The typhoon remnant could possibly undergo a process called explosive cyclogenesis as it moves across the Bering Sea and hits the Alaskan coast. The storm could strengthen as pressure drops rapidly.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water Koyuk Fairbanks May From

Recent Stories

Turkey to Start Paying for 25% of Russian Gas Deli ..

Turkey to Start Paying for 25% of Russian Gas Deliveries in Rubles - Putin

1 minute ago
 Rs 230m from KPT under municipal tax will make KMC ..

Rs 230m from KPT under municipal tax will make KMC financially stable: Administr ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in accident

3 minutes ago
 Ahead of Education Summit, UN calls for halting le ..

Ahead of Education Summit, UN calls for halting learning crisis, or risk failing ..

3 minutes ago
 Accountability process in police dept very fast : ..

Accountability process in police dept very fast : RPO

3 minutes ago
 Dengue situation being monitored continuously acro ..

Dengue situation being monitored continuously across Punjab: Secretary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.