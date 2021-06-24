UrduPoint.com
Algerian Prime Minister Resigns After Lackluster Legislative Polls

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:33 PM

Algerian Prime Minister Resigns After Lackluster Legislative Polls

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad stepped down on Thursday, more than a week after a legislative election saw the National Liberation Front win the most seats

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad stepped down on Thursday, more than a week after a legislative election saw the National Liberation Front win the most seats.

"President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and ordered him to act as a stand-in until a new government is formed," the presidency said.

The pro-old guard NLF won 98 seats in the June 12 election, despite losing a great deal of votes after massive protests ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika two years ago.

More Stories From World

