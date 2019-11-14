All Schools, Kindergartens in Hong Kong Suspended Until Monday Amid Protests - Government

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Classes in all schools and kindergartens of Hong Kong will be suspended until November 18 for security reasons amid the ongoing violent protests, the Hong Kong education Bureau (EDB) said.

The decision to suspend all Primary educational institutions in Hong Kong was announced on Wednesday "in view of the current and anticipated traffic conditions ... for the sake of safety." When it became clear that the situation only aggravated in the course of the day, the EDB announced suspending schools and kindergartens until next Monday.

However, campuses and premises of schools must remain open for children who have nowhere else to go, the statement read.

The bureau also warned students against going to potentially dangerous areas and partaking in unlawful actions.

Mass protests in Hong Kong started in June in response to a bill that was supposed to allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. The bill was eventually recalled by the government, but people remained in the streets demanding that police be held accountable for the excessive use of force during the democratic protests. The rallies are currently in their 23d consecutive week.

On Monday, the escalation peaked as protesters clashed with law enforcement officers. Police opened fire to disperse unauthorized rallies while protesters used bricks and firebombs to confront them. One person was injured. The ensuing traffic and shutdown of several subway stations prompted a number of universities to cancel classes.