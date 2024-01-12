Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese companies, meets Pakistani diaspora in Chengdu

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited New Hope, a Fortune 500 company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province and met its Vice President Zhuang Shuai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited New Hope, a Fortune 500 company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province and met its Vice President Zhuang Shuai.

The ambassador briefed him on exciting investment and trade opportunities for the Chinese investors in Pakistan, including through the protocol recently signed for the export of Pakistani dairy products to China.

He held a separate meeting with Chen Changwei, Chairman of Puji Group - a subsidiary of which has been growing dry chilies and is now exporting them from Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and discussed future plans.

Ambassador Hashmi also met Pakistani students, businessmen and professionals in Chengdu.

Expressing his pleasure over the meeting, he said the Pakistan diaspora was a vital link to advancement of Pakistan-China economic, technological and people-to-people ties.

APP/asg