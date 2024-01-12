Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits Chinese Companies, Meets Pakistani Diaspora In Chengdu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Ambassador Hashmi visits Chinese companies, meets Pakistani diaspora in Chengdu

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited New Hope, a Fortune 500 company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province and met its Vice President Zhuang Shuai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited New Hope, a Fortune 500 company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province and met its Vice President Zhuang Shuai.

The ambassador briefed him on exciting investment and trade opportunities for the Chinese investors in Pakistan, including through the protocol recently signed for the export of Pakistani dairy products to China.

He held a separate meeting with Chen Changwei, Chairman of Puji Group - a subsidiary of which has been growing dry chilies and is now exporting them from Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and discussed future plans.

Ambassador Hashmi also met Pakistani students, businessmen and professionals in Chengdu.

Expressing his pleasure over the meeting, he said the Pakistan diaspora was a vital link to advancement of Pakistan-China economic, technological and people-to-people ties.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Chengdu From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024

HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024

13 minutes ago
 France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets

France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets

3 minutes ago
 Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling r ..

Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general election ..

Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections

3 minutes ago
 France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahe ..

France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt

3 minutes ago
 PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees ..

PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees' camp

3 minutes ago
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for h ..

Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites

32 minutes ago
 Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Pun ..

Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. J ..

32 minutes ago
 CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP pro ..

CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program

32 minutes ago
 Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussa ..

Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered

32 minutes ago
 Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for sec ..

Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official

38 minutes ago
 Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people inst ..

Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World