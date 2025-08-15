NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York held a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence at which high tributes were paid to the nation's founding fathers as well as its defenders.

Held at the chancery building, the ceremony was attended by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan, officers and staff members of the Mission as well as of the Consulate, according to a press release of the Pakistani mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and workers of the Pakistan Movement for their historic and inspirational role in the nation’s democratic, constitutional, and political struggle for independence.

Pakistan’s creation in just seven years, he said, was nothing short of a miracle-- a testament to the vision, meticulous planning, and determined implementation by its leadership and people.

Highlighting the nation’s "double jubilation" this year, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar celebrated Pakistan’s comprehensive triumph in Marak-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which thwarted Indian aggression in May. This was not only a military victory, but also a significant achievement in the domains of diplomacy and information — a comprehensive success at all levels that has renewed the nation’s confidence in its abilities to counter all threats to its security, he said.

The Pakistani envoy paid heartfelt tribute to the country’s military leadership, martyrs, and Ghazis, whose unparalleled contributions in defending the motherland — whether against Indian aggression or in the fight against terrorism — will forever be cherished.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), grounded in the principle of the right to self-determination, and expressed solidarity with all oppressed peoples, especially the Palestinians.

He also lauded the contributions of Pakistan’s Mission to the United Nations in projecting Pakistan’s role as a strong advocate for peace, stability, sustainable development goals, human rights and climate action.

Pakistan, he stressed, remains a reliable partner in promoting global peace and security.

In his remarks, Aamer Ahmad Atozai, Consul General of Pakistan in New York, stated that this year, the celebration is intertwined with pride in the recent victory of Marka-e-Haq, crowned by the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He said that these moments remind us that the defence of Pakistan is not an abstract ideal, but a living reality—secured each day by the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of the country's Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies.

“Today, we remember our ‘shuhada’ and 'ghazis' with deep respect and gratitude,” he stated.

He said that while serving abroad, "our duty is to protect Pakistan’s interests, represent its values with dignity, and ensure that every action—whether in diplomacy, administration, or service delivery—reflects the highest standards of professionalism."

Officers -- Muhammad Faheem, Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Imran -- read out the messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, respectively.