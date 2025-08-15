Open Menu

Tributes Paid To Pakistan's Founding Fathers & Defenders At 79th Independence Day In New York

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Tributes paid to Pakistan's founding fathers & defenders at 79th Independence Day in New York

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York held a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence at which high tributes were paid to the nation's founding fathers as well as its defenders.

Held at the chancery building, the ceremony was attended by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan, officers and staff members of the Mission as well as of the Consulate, according to a press release of the Pakistani mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and workers of the Pakistan Movement for their historic and inspirational role in the nation’s democratic, constitutional, and political struggle for independence.

Pakistan’s creation in just seven years, he said, was nothing short of a miracle-- a testament to the vision, meticulous planning, and determined implementation by its leadership and people.

Highlighting the nation’s "double jubilation" this year, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar celebrated Pakistan’s comprehensive triumph in Marak-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which thwarted Indian aggression in May. This was not only a military victory, but also a significant achievement in the domains of diplomacy and information — a comprehensive success at all levels that has renewed the nation’s confidence in its abilities to counter all threats to its security, he said.

The Pakistani envoy paid heartfelt tribute to the country’s military leadership, martyrs, and Ghazis, whose unparalleled contributions in defending the motherland — whether against Indian aggression or in the fight against terrorism — will forever be cherished.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), grounded in the principle of the right to self-determination, and expressed solidarity with all oppressed peoples, especially the Palestinians.

He also lauded the contributions of Pakistan’s Mission to the United Nations in projecting Pakistan’s role as a strong advocate for peace, stability, sustainable development goals, human rights and climate action.

Pakistan, he stressed, remains a reliable partner in promoting global peace and security.

In his remarks, Aamer Ahmad Atozai, Consul General of Pakistan in New York, stated that this year, the celebration is intertwined with pride in the recent victory of Marka-e-Haq, crowned by the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He said that these moments remind us that the defence of Pakistan is not an abstract ideal, but a living reality—secured each day by the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of the country's Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies.

“Today, we remember our ‘shuhada’ and 'ghazis' with deep respect and gratitude,” he stated.

He said that while serving abroad, "our duty is to protect Pakistan’s interests, represent its values with dignity, and ensure that every action—whether in diplomacy, administration, or service delivery—reflects the highest standards of professionalism."

Officers -- Muhammad Faheem, Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Imran -- read out the messages of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, respectively.

Recent Stories

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

1 hour ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

1 hour ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

1 hour ago
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

1 hour ago
 PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim ..

PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House

1 hour ago
 Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

1 hour ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

1 hour ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

1 hour ago

More Stories From World