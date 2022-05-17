UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Ankara Expects Putin to Pay Visit to Turkey in Coming Days - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a working meeting in Turkey, with the visit expected in the coming days, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a working meeting in Turkey, with the visit expected in the coming days, media reported on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation from Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to hold talks with economic departments, the Yeni Safak newspaper said, noting that Turkey is currently having difficulty entering northern markets due to the operation in Ukraine.

During the meetings, the sides will work out the ground for a high-level business meeting between Turkey and Russia, the newspaper said. In this regard, Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the coming days.

