ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Turkey insists on a fair distribution of Cyprus' natural resources between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Tuesday in response to EU criticism of Ankara's drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU nations were instructed to work out possible measures in response to Turkey's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular, drilling in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

"Turkey's attitude to the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean is well known. The first steps to solve them are to establish a mechanism for cooperation on a fair distribution of hydrocarbon resources between the two peoples of the island, to resume dialogue channels with Turkey, to create an atmosphere of dialogue and cooperation in the region without preconditions," Aksoy said in a statement.

According to him, the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean can be stopped only if such an approach is adopted by all sides.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974. Turkey's drilling operations in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item between Ankara and Nicosia, as well as in a larger European context. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, believe that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right.