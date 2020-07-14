UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Rejects EU Criticism Of Turkey's Drilling Operations In Eastern Mediterranean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Ankara Rejects EU Criticism of Turkey's Drilling Operations in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey insists on a fair distribution of Cyprus' natural resources between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Tuesday in response to EU criticism of Ankara's drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Turkey insists on a fair distribution of Cyprus' natural resources between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Tuesday in response to EU criticism of Ankara's drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that EU nations were instructed to work out possible measures in response to Turkey's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular, drilling in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

"Turkey's attitude to the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean is well known. The first steps to solve them are to establish a mechanism for cooperation on a fair distribution of hydrocarbon resources between the two peoples of the island, to resume dialogue channels with Turkey, to create an atmosphere of dialogue and cooperation in the region without preconditions," Aksoy said in a statement.

According to him, the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean can be stopped only if such an approach is adopted by all sides.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974. Turkey's drilling operations in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item between Ankara and Nicosia, as well as in a larger European context. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, believe that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right.

Related Topics

Turkey Hami Split Nicosia Ankara Independence Cyprus All

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

16 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

16 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

16 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

31 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.