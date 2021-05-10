MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The United Jewish Community of Ukraine said on Monday that it had contacted the police over anti-Semitic leaflets that were posted across Ukraine's city of Lviv on WWII Victory Day, which was celebrated in the country on Sunday.

"On May 9, leaflets containing xenophobic content, including a crossed-out Star of David, which is a manifestation of anti-Semitism, were posted in the area near Lychakivska street.

The leaflets also depicted a Celtic cross," the community posted on its Telegram channel.

The majority of the leaflets were reportedly removed by the locals.

In April, demonstrators celebrating the 77th anniversary of the notorious SS Division Galicia, a World War 2 Nazi infantry division composed predominantly of Ukrainian volunteers, marched through the country's capital, Kiev, and Lviv. Russia, Israel and several other countries have consistently condemned nationalist marches and rallies in Ukraine.