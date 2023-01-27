UrduPoint.com

Armed Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran Leaves One Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:32 PM

At least one person has been killed and another one injured in an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran on Friday, media reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) At least one person has been killed and another one injured in an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran on Friday, media reported.

At around 8:30 a.m. (05:00 GMT) armed intruders entered the premises and fatally shot one security officer and injured another one, Azerbaijan's APA news agency reported.

One of the attackers has reportedly been detained.

The Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, media said.

