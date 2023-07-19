Armenia, Azerbaijan Yet to Agree on Border Demarcation Map - Yerevan

Yerevan and Baku failed to reach an agreement on a map to be used in the demarcation process at the fourth meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Yerevan and Baku failed to reach an agreement on a map to be used in the demarcation process at the fourth meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Wednesday.

The fourth meeting of the commission was held on July 12, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said. It was co-chaired by Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Shahin Mustafayev. The ministry noted that Grigoryan and Mustafayev, taking into account the agreements reached at the level of the heads of state, continued to discuss the issue of delimitation and addressed several organizational and procedural issues.

"There has not been any decision on any map. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has already published an official statement on the issues under discussion," the deputy prime minister's office was quoted as saying by Armenian news agency Pastinfo.

Grigoryan's office added that the date and place of the next meeting were unknown.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600-square-kilometer (33,430-square-mile) territorial integrity, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh. In late May, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that if Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan could sign a peace treaty in the near future.