Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history. Leader PML-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the Islamabad Policy Research Institute is of utmost importance for national policy-making.

He said that the development and prosperity of Pakistan depends on the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.

The application of positive policies can achieve key results in making the state a truly welfare state.

He said that Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history.