- Home
- Pakistan
- Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. Khawaja R ..
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s Services To The Islamabad Policy Research Institute Are Commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:51 PM
The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history. Leader PML-Q
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the Islamabad Policy Research Institute is of utmost importance for national policy-making.
He said that the development and prosperity of Pakistan depends on the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.
The application of positive policies can achieve key results in making the state a truly welfare state.
He said that Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history.
Recent Stories
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. Khawaja R ..1 minute ago
-
21 permanent,2,200 temporary structures demolished23 minutes ago
-
PFA gears up crackdown on substandard food outlets23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews revamping work at Government Mola Bakhsh hospital33 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler injured during police encounter43 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, protecting its national interests43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan tests successful launch of Abdali Short Range Missile43 minutes ago
-
India's Indus water breach exposed globally: Defence Minister43 minutes ago
-
Two held in blind murder of elderly woman1 hour ago
-
Mian Riaz Pirzada visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Three booked over power theft1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy to US says India's blame game won't work, warns of consequences3 hours ago