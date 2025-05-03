Open Menu

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s Services To The Islamabad Policy Research Institute Are Commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:51 PM

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history. Leader PML-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the Islamabad Policy Research Institute is of utmost importance for national policy-making.

He said that the development and prosperity of Pakistan depends on the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.

The application of positive policies can achieve key results in making the state a truly welfare state.

He said that Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are commendable. The national and international performance of the institution during his 3-year presidency will be remembered as an important chapter in history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad

Recent Stories

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

5 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

14 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

14 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

14 hours ago
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

14 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

14 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

14 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

14 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

14 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan