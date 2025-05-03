Open Menu

Pakistan Successfully Conducts Training Launch Of Abdali Weapon System

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 03:53 PM

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

Abdali Weapon System is a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS.

The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs have extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

16 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

16 hours ago
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

16 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

16 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

16 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

16 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan