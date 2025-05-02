India Not Ready To Resolve Kashmir Issue As Per UNSC Resolutions: Dr. Faisal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Dr Mohammad Faisal Friday said Jammu and Kashmir was the root cause of the conflict between India and Pakistan and India was not honouring its commitment to hold a referendum in the disputed territory according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions
In an interview with the television channel ITV, he said, "Let us resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The solution lies in accepting that Kashmir is disputed territory and the issue should be resolved according to bilateral agreements and the United Nations Security Council resolutions."
He stressed that Indian allegations about Pahalgam were without any evidence.
He said, "Pakistan has already offered independent international investigation into Pahalgam and whosoever is involved, should be punished.
"Pakistan can join the investigation to find out who did it," he said adding Pakistan condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations." Pakistan itself had been a victim of terrorism, he remarked.
He noted that there were 900,000 troops present in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding, "India is belligerent in its postures towards Pakistan. We do not want to escalate. India is our neighbour and neighbours can't be changed. We have to live together. Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue."
However, the High Commissioner said Pakistan would definitely retaliate if India would launch attacks.
He said Indian Diaspora held a violent protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London.
