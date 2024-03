Assailants attack central bank as gang violence grips Haiti

Security forces in Haiti killed at least three people, repelling an attack on the central bank as gang violence surges in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an employee said Tuesday

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Security forces in Haiti killed at least three people, repelling an attack on the central bank as gang violence surges in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an employee said Tuesday.

The Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH) is one of the few key institutions still operating in the business district of the capital, which has been overrun by armed groups for the past three weeks.

On Monday, a "group of criminals" attacked its building but were driven back by the bank's security guards as well as police and armed forces, a bank employee told AFP.

The employee, who requested anonymity, said three or four suspected criminals had been killed, adding that a bank security guard was also shot and wounded.

Writing on X, previously Twitter, the bank said Tuesday: "Following an incident yesterday near the site of the BRH on Rue Pavee, security forces and the bank's security team acted with professionalism and efficiency."

The bank also wrote it was "deeply grateful" to its security guards and the police for "their vigilance and constant commitment to protecting our community.

Haiti has been rocked by surge in gang violence since late February when armed groups raided a prison, releasing thousands of inmates, as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Last week Henry agreed to step aside to allow the formation of an interim government, following pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the United States.

Talks among political parties and others are underway to form a transitional council that would name an interim prime minister to get the country ready for elections at some point. Haiti now has no president or parliament. Its last election was in 2016.

No official timeline for forming this council has been announced, but United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged "all Haitian stakeholders to put aside their differences and take immediate action on the implementation of the transitional governance arrangements," his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.