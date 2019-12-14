UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange Will Testify In Spanish Court In Embassy Spying Case On December 20 - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Assange Will Testify in Spanish Court in Embassy Spying Case on December 20 - Lawyer

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will testify on December 20 before a Spanish court as victim in a suspected espionage case for US intelligence by a Spanish security firm in Ecuadorian Embassy in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will testify on December 20 before a Spanish court as victim in a suspected espionage case for US intelligence by a Spanish security firm in Ecuadorian Embassy in London, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik.

"December 20 of this year is an important date ... As part of international cooperation, a Spanish judge of the Audiencia Nacional will go to the Westminster Court to receive testimonies from Mr. Assange in the status of victim and victim of the alleged espionage plot," the lawyer said.

Martinez said that Assange would testify as a victim of the alleged espionage by the Spanish company, carried out "allegedly for US intelligence.

"

"It is obvious that after receiving such evidence on December 20 by Spanish justice from Mr. Assange, who is a victim of alleged espionage involving US intelligence agencies, the UK justice ... will have to think about the expediency of extradition of Mr. Assange," Martinez added.

In July, media reported that Spanish firm Undercover Global S. L., which provided security for the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 to 2018, collected all possible information about Assange, his lawyers and assistants around-the-clock during his time at the embassy. Media reported earlier that the Spanish judge wanted to question Assange as a witness in the case, but the UK side had previously rejected this request.

Related Topics

Lawyers Company London Spain United Kingdom July December 2018 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

7 minutes ago

Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago

Tree plantation launched in city

5 minutes ago

Jorian road 100-bed General hospital project appro ..

5 minutes ago

Lethargic response from Tabdeli sarkar in renovat ..

5 minutes ago

Choking financing to terrorists our top most prior ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.