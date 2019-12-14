Assange Will Testify in Spanish Court in Embassy Spying Case on December 20 - Lawyer

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will testify on December 20 before a Spanish court as victim in a suspected espionage case for US intelligence by a Spanish security firm in Ecuadorian Embassy in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will testify on December 20 before a Spanish court as victim in a suspected espionage case for US intelligence by a Spanish security firm in Ecuadorian Embassy in London, lawyer Aitor Martinez, who coordinates Assange's defense in Spain, told Sputnik.

"December 20 of this year is an important date ... As part of international cooperation, a Spanish judge of the Audiencia Nacional will go to the Westminster Court to receive testimonies from Mr. Assange in the status of victim and victim of the alleged espionage plot," the lawyer said.

Martinez said that Assange would testify as a victim of the alleged espionage by the Spanish company, carried out "allegedly for US intelligence.

"It is obvious that after receiving such evidence on December 20 by Spanish justice from Mr. Assange, who is a victim of alleged espionage involving US intelligence agencies, the UK justice ... will have to think about the expediency of extradition of Mr. Assange," Martinez added.

In July, media reported that Spanish firm Undercover Global S. L., which provided security for the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 to 2018, collected all possible information about Assange, his lawyers and assistants around-the-clock during his time at the embassy. Media reported earlier that the Spanish judge wanted to question Assange as a witness in the case, but the UK side had previously rejected this request.