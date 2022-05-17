The defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, his wife Stella Assange said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, his wife Stella Assange said.

"Defence submissions to Home Secretary @pritipatel have just been filed, arguing why the US extradition of #Assange must be blocked," Stella Assange tweeted.