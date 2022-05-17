UrduPoint.com

Assange's Defense Files Representation To Patel To Block His Extradition - Wife

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, his wife Stella Assange said

"Defence submissions to Home Secretary @pritipatel have just been filed, arguing why the US extradition of #Assange must be blocked," Stella Assange tweeted.

