Assange's Defense Files Representation To Patel To Block His Extradition - Wife
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM
The defense of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the United States, his wife Stella Assange said
"Defence submissions to Home Secretary @pritipatel have just been filed, arguing why the US extradition of #Assange must be blocked," Stella Assange tweeted.