UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asset Value Rises See EDF Net Income Soar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Asset value rises see EDF net income soar

French power utility EDF on Friday said net profits rose more than fourfold in 2019 to 5.2 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from 1.2 billion, lifted by asset values pushed higher by strong bond and equity markets

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :French power utility EDF on Friday said net profits rose more than fourfold in 2019 to 5.2 billion Euros ($5.6 billion) from 1.2 billion, lifted by asset values pushed higher by strong bond and equity markets.

Joining the global push towards renewables the firm is five years into a 45 billion euro investment programme to extend the life of some of its nuclear power plants while closing others over the next 15 years as France ramps down dependence on nuclear energy from some 70 percent currently to nearer 50.

Citing a strong performance from renewables, mainly state-owned EDF said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 12 percent to 16.7 billion euros in 2019, at the top end of its own forecast and beating analysts' expectations.

The firm's 2020 forecast is for ebitda of between 17.5 and 18 billion.

The showing came despite a falloff in nuclear power generation both in France and Britain as well as a slide in French hydropower production.

Related Topics

Nuclear France Euro 2019 2020 Market From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

31 minutes ago

Five new excise facilitation centers to start func ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest murderers, drug dealer in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

Wani welcomes Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdog ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercept ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.