AstraZeneca Moves Some Production To US Amid Tariff Threat
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced Tuesday that it has begun moving some of its European production to the United States, ahead of President Donald Trump's possible tariffs on the sector.
"Our company is firmly committed to investing and growing in the US," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in an earnings statement, which also reported that first-quarter profit rose by over 30 percent to $2.92 billion.
The United States earlier in April opened the door to potential tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, which have so far benefited from exemptions to Trump's sweeping levies on imports from trading partners.
Trump has also imposed a series of sector-specific levies, slapping tariffs on imports of steel, aluminium and autos, before launching a "national security" investigation into pharmaceutical imports.
AstraZeneca could become exposed to US levies on its European-made products but Soriot stressed that the impact would be limited due to the ongoing shift in production.
"The limit of the exposure we have relates to exporting products from Europe to the US," Soriot said on an earnings call.
"We are in the process of shifting the manufacturing of those products to the US," he added.
The United States is a key market for the pharmaceutical industry, and AstraZeneca had already planning to invest $3.5 billion there by the end of 2026.
Soriot said earlier in the year that he hoped the US will account for around half of AstraZeneca's global revenue by 2030.
Other pharmaceutical companies have also announced plans to increase investments in the United States.
AstraZeneca reconfirmed its outlook on Tuesday, saying it remains on track to achieve its target of $80 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade.
Its first-quarter profit in 2025 benefited from strong growth in its cancer drug sales and biopharmaceuticals.
During the quarter, it generated 42 percent of its revenue in the United States, followed by 20 percent in Europe.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
AstraZeneca moves some production to US amid tariff threat2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results12 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion2 hours ago
-
GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs2 hours ago
-
Pricier trainers? Adidas warns on US tariff impact2 hours ago
-
GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs2 hours ago
-
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers2 hours ago
-
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile3 hours ago
-
Spain grid operator rules out cyberattack for blackout3 hours ago
-
Power back in Spain, Portugal after massive blackout3 hours ago
-
Inter slump puts season at risk ahead of daunting Barca trip4 hours ago
-
BP profit drops 70% amid pivot back to oil and gas4 hours ago